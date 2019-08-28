Box (BOX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Box (BOX) escape the shadows of its bigger competitors? That’s the question investors will hope to have answered when the cloud content management company reports second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday.

Box shares have gotten crushed, falling about 18% year to date, while plunging almost 50% over the past year. While the company has done a solid job growing its revenue and customer base since its public debut in 2015, competition from the likes of Dropbox (DBX), Slack (WORK), among others, have caused a deceleration in Box’s growth rate, reaching revenue growth of just 16% in the first quarter. That’s down from 61% growth in 2015.

What’s more, although the company’s revenue and EPS came in above expectations in Q1, billings growth decelerated and Box reduced guidance, eliminating the $1 billion in revenue goal by FY22, which sent the stock plunging. To what extent can the company finally get out of the penalty box it finds itself in? And while analysts remain broadly positive about Box’s prospects, investors don’t appear to have as much patience, given the high valuation of the stock. In other words, on Wednesday Box can use a healthy dose of good news.

In the three months that ended July, the Redwood City, Calif.-based company is expected to post a per-share loss of 2 cents on revenue of $169.53 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 5 cents per share on revenue of $148.22 million. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expected to breakeven at zero cents per share, while full-year revenue of the $689.82 million would rise 13.4% year over year.

Box revenue growth deceleration has come despite forging strategic partnerships with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). In the first quarter, the stock was punished, falling about 9% even though the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, reporting Q1 revenue of $163 million, which was above of analyst forecasts by $1.5 million, while the adjusted loss of 3 cents per share topped expectations for a 5-cent loss.

The company’s Q2 revenue guidance range of $169 million to $170 million was below the consensus estimate of $171 million, which sparked the selloff. But it wasn’t all bad news. During the quarter, 89% of our Box’s recurring revenue base came from customers paying at least $5,000 annually. Out of this base, the company said that more than 50% of its recurring revenue came from customers who have purchased at least one add-on product.

In other words, the product and platform is becoming sticky. And that’s an important quality for a young company that is seemingly well-entrenched among Fortune 500 companies in the cloud file-sharing market. With the cloud file-sharing market estimated to total $50 billion in the next few years, Box’s revenue stream can still climb. For investors who are willing to give the company time to realize its earnings growth potential, which Wall Street pegs at an average rate of 26% over the next five years, Box may yet be an appealing investment.