Box beats revenue estimates on customer additions

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Box Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it attracted more customers to its cloud content management platform.

Second-quarter revenue for the cloud storage and content management company rose 16.4% to $172.55 million, above analysts' expectation of $169.53 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

