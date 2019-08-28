Quantcast

Box beats revenue estimates on customer additions

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - Box Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it attracted more customers to its cloud content management platform.

Second-quarter revenue for the cloud storage and content management company rose 16.4% to $172.55 million, above analysts' expectation of $169.53 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

