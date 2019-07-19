Quantcast

Bovespa keeps a lid on Latam shares; Currencies slide

July 19 (Reuters) - Latin American shares were subdued on Friday as losses in Brazil's Bovespa eclipsed gains made by other indices, while currencies in the region were mostly lower against a firm dollar.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks was flat but on track to snap a three-week losing streak.

Emerging market assets had a good run this week as dovish comments cementing the hopes of a rate cut later this month from the U.S. Federal Reserve stirred demand for riskier assets.

Investors are now looking forward to the unveiling of an economic stimulus package on July 24, which was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration to revive flagging growth in Latin America's largest economy.

Mexican stocks moved 0.4% higher with mining giant Grupo Mexico providing the biggest boost after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will seek an agreement with the company before making any "drastic decision" after a recent spill of sulfuric acid in the Gulf of California.

Stocks in Chile and Colombia rose between 0.1% and 0.4%, while those in Argentina were flat.

Most currencies in the region edged lower as the dollar recovered its overnight losses with Brazil's real shedding nearly half a percent. Chile's peso slid 0.4% tracking lower copper prices, the country's main export.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:35 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

1059.37

0.73

MSCI LatAm

2934.47

0.01

Brazil Bovespa

104219.26

-0.47

Mexico IPC

41857.33

0.57

Chile IPSA

5056.90

0.40

Argentina MerVal

40829.78

0.13

Colombia IGBC

12856.19

0.21

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.7397

-0.60

Mexico peso

19.0330

-0.46

Chile peso

686.1

-0.31

Colombia peso

3169.45

-0.08

Peru sol

3.284

0.06

Argentina peso (interbank)

42.3900

0.15





