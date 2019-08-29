Quantcast

Bouygues' H1 profits jump on back of growth at telecoms and TV arms

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bouygues posted a better-than-expected first-half core operating profit on Thursday, as its telecoms and TV units helped offset weakness at the French conglomerate's construction businesses.

First-half current operating profit jumped 36% to 453 million euros ($504.8 million), beating the median average of analysts' forecasts.

Revenues advanced by 11%, or 5% at a like-for-like and constant exchange rates basis, to 17.45 billion euros over the period. Bouygues confirmed its full-year guidance, including an improvement of the group's profitability and a free cash flow of 300 million euros at Bouygues Telecom.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar