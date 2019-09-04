Boulder Growth & Income Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BIF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (Symbol: BIF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.80, changing hands as high as $10.81 per share. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BIF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.45 per share, with $11.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.78.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »