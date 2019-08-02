BOTZ Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Friday, shares of the BOTZ ETF (Symbol: BOTZ) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $18.81 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of BOTZ, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.5. A bullish investor could look at BOTZ's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BOTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $16.01 per share, with $23.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.83. BOTZ shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day.

