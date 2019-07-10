Boston Scientific's Global Growth Robust Amid Currency Woe

On Jul 10, we issued an updated research report on Boston Scientific CorporationBSX . The company's recent acquisitions have added various products (though many are under development) boasting great potential to its portfolio. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Over the past year, shares of Boston Scientific have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The stock has rallied 22.5% compared with the industry's 4% rise.

Growth across majority of its business lines and geographies was promising. The company is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its core businesses and invest in new technologies as well as the global market s. After a long wait following the suspension of the Lotus valve in Europe, we are relieved by the news of the company receiving a regulatory approval in the United States and commencing a controlled launch of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System in Europe.

This apart, the company won a nod for the WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan and also obtained the CE Mark. Besides, it initiated a limited market release of the next-generation WATCHMAN FLX LAAC Device in Europe.

In first-quarter 2019, business from the emerging markets registered 22% growth, led by a strong uptick in China. The company is currently looking forward to a much better performance in China, banking on the recent approval of SYNERGY in the region.

We are also closely trackingthe company's buyouts of late, which are NxThera, Claret Medical, VENITI and Augmenix. These takeovers have already started to strongly contribute to the company's inorganic growth profile.

On the flip side, declining worldwide pacemaker sales over the recent past persisted to weigh heavily on Boston Scientific's CRM results. In the first quarter of 2019, the company witnessed a mid-single-digit deterioration in its pacemaker performance due to certain product gaps between CRT-D pacing and the MRI line. The company currently anticipates a modest pacemaker headwind for the full year. However, pacemaker sales should gradually improve with product launches (including the launch of RESONATE platform) and easier comps.

An unfavorable currency movement and product recall were major dampeners during the reported quarter. Tough competitors in the large medical device market also pose a challenge to Boston Scientific.

