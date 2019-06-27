Boston Scientific Strong on Growth Goals and Future Launches

At an investment community meeting in New York City of late, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX presented a review of its long-term growth strategy and offered plans for product pipeline and strategic investments. According to the company, this is aimed at improving its clinical and economic outcomes, sustaining category leadership in served markets and expanding into high-growth, adjacent markets.
Overall, this long-range strategy is expected to help the company deliver a strong financial performance across its MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular segments.
An Outline of the Strategy
The plan focuses on spaces like category leadership strategy, product diversification into faster-growth markets and expansion of portfolio and capabilities across geographies. In this regard, Boston Scientific noted that last year, it invested approximately $1 billion in R&D and also announced 10 strategic acquisitions in support of its category leadership scheme.
Based on these investments, the company expects to introduce approximately 75 products by 2022. Going by the company's report, "many of these innovations are focused on adjacencies that are expected to expand our leadership in $22 billion in high growth markets by 2022." According to the company, by 2022, these product launches will help 80% of its sales to reach high and moderate -growth markets.
Per a Mass Device report, "The company is looking to shift about 35% of its sales to high-growth markets, compared with about 25% today, and to cut low-margin sales to roughly 20%, versus about 30% today."
In terms of geographic growth, Boston Scientific is working on widening its footprint in the emerging markets along with increasing patient access to care and supporting steady broad-based progress through physician training capabilities, channel explosion and local partnerships.
Financial Goals
During the period from 2019 to 2022, the company is targeting double-digit adjusted earnings per share via the company's ongoing adjusted operating margin improvement initiatives, which is projected to drive 50-100 basis points of expansion annually. The company has also targeted an organic revenue CAGR of 6-9% during the 2020-2022 time frame.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of Boston Scientific have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The stock has rallied 27.3% compared with 6.9% rise of the industry.
