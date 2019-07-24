Boston Scientific beats profit on higher sales of heart devices, urology products

Shutterstock photo





July 24 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by higher sales from its businesses that make heart devices and products to treat urological conditions.

The company's top-earning cardiovascular unit, which makes clot-preventing device Watchman and drug-releasing heart stent Synergy, reported sales of $1.03 billion, meeting the average analyst estimate according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at the company's MedSurg unit that makes devices to treat conditions such as kidney stones and erectile dysfunction came in at $818 million, beating estimates of $809.7 million.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific earned 39 cents per share, just above the consensus estimate of 38 cents.

Net sales rose to $2.63 billion, slightly below estimates of $2.64 billion.