Quantcast

Boston Scientific beats profit on higher sales of heart devices, urology products

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 24 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by higher sales from its businesses that make heart devices and products to treat urological conditions.

The company's top-earning cardiovascular unit, which makes clot-preventing device Watchman and drug-releasing heart stent Synergy, reported sales of $1.03 billion, meeting the average analyst estimate according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at the company's MedSurg unit that makes devices to treat conditions such as kidney stones and erectile dysfunction came in at $818 million, beating estimates of $809.7 million.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific earned 39 cents per share, just above the consensus estimate of 38 cents.

Net sales rose to $2.63 billion, slightly below estimates of $2.64 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: BSX ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar