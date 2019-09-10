Boston Properties Buys 880, 890 Winter Street, Expands in Waltham

Office REIT Boston Properties, Inc.BXP recently announced acquisition of 880 and 890 Winter Street, a two-building, class A office campus in Waltham, MA. The company shelled out $106 million in cash for this acquisition, which will boost its footprint in Boston's thriving suburb that is witnessing rising demand for class A space.



The company's latest acquisition in Waltham seems a strategic fit for Boston Properties as it continues to be one of the preferred locations in the region for organizations intending to lure highly-educated staff.



The premium two-building office campus, aggregating 392,600 square feet of space, is presently 82% leased to approximately 24 companies. These companies range from healthcare and technology to services and energy infrastructure sectors. With an advantageous location and solid set of amenities, the property is likely to lure more tenants.



In fact, Boston Properties has already emerged as the largest owner and manager of Class A office space in Waltham, having holdings exceeding 4 million square feet. The latest acquisition is also adjacent to the company's one million-square-foot, 58-acre Bay Colony property in Waltham. The company has also been a top developer in this region for five decades.



Moreover, along the Route 128/Interstate 95 corridor in the Boston suburbs, Boston Properties owns and actively manages approximately 5 million square feet of area. The region is a preferred choice of several biotechnology, life sciences and technology companies.



A portfolio of high-quality properties in select high-rent, high barrier-to-entry geographic markets enables Boston Properties to enjoy high leasing volumes amid healthy job-market environment. Furthermore, the company is focused on opportunistic acquisitions and development projects which are expected to contribute to its cash flow over the long term. Nevertheless, high level of supply of office space is a concern as it limits landlords' pricing power.



In the year-to-date period, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.8%, underperforming the industry 's rally of 25%.







Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) - a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



