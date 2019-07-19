Boston Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BXP

In trading on Friday, shares of Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.19, changing hands as low as $127.99 per share. Boston Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BXP's low point in its 52 week range is $107.84 per share, with $140.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $128.50.
