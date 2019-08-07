Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. ( BPFH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPFH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BPFH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.07, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPFH was $10.07, representing a -31.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 2.23% increase over the 52 week low of $9.85.

BPFH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BPFH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports BPFH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.09%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPFH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.