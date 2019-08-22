Quantcast

Boskalis posts H1 EBITDA miss, maintains annual outlook

By Reuters

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Boskalis reported on Thursday an 18.8% drop in its six-month core earnings at 135.7 million euros ($150.37 million), lower-than-expected, as the Dutch marine engineer lost clients in the absence of any wind farm subsidies.

"Under pressure from the disappearance of subsidies on wind farms, clients are keenly looking for ways to reduce costs. This has resulted in a considerably more tense situation in the execution of projects and an accumulation of disputes on projects and lengthy claim procedures," Chief Executive Peter Berdowski said in a statement.

According to a company-provided poll, analysts expected the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in at 166 million euros.

