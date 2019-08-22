Boskalis first-half core earnings miss expectations, shares slide

Shutterstock photo





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dutch marine engineer Boskalis reported an 18.8% drop in its first-half core earnings on Thursday to a weaker-than-expected 135.7 million euros ($150.37 million), sending its shares lower.

It maintained its full-year outlook for both capital expenditure and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and forecast a sharp rise in net profit in the second half from 1.3 million euros in the first half.

However ING analyst Tijs Hollestelle said the EBITDA guidance includes about 84 million euros in book profits on disposals, which may result in an actual 30% miss year-on-year.

According to a company-provided poll, analysts expected half-year EBITDA to come in at 166 million euros.

The company said the drop was due to loss of clients in the absence of wind farm subsidies.

"Under pressure from the disappearance of subsidies on wind farms, clients are keenly looking for ways to reduce costs," Chief Executive Peter Berdowski said in a statement.

"This has resulted in a considerably more tense situation in the execution of projects and an accumulation of disputes on projects and lengthy claim procedures."

Shares in the company were down 5% at 0713 GMT.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)