BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

BorgWarner Inc. ( BWA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BWA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.82, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWA was $31.82, representing a -32.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.97 and a 3.61% increase over the 52 week low of $30.71.

BWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). BWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports BWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.33%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.