BorgWarner Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BWA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.45, changing hands as low as $38.92 per share. BorgWarner Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BWA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.46 per share, with $46.97 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.99.
