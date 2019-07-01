Boot Barn (BOOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boot Barn (BOOT) closed at $35.86, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the Western apparel and footwear retailer had gained 24.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOOT as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, BOOT is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $179.56 million, up 10.85% from the prior-year quarter.

BOOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $863.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.85% and +11.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOOT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher within the past month. BOOT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BOOT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.93, so we one might conclude that BOOT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BOOT has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.