Bonds still favourite among investors with $10.5 bln inflows

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Investors continued to pump in money into bonds in the past week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, as a less-dovish guidance by major central banks roiled stock markets, prompting a flight to safety.

Some $10.5 billion flowed into bonds, while $1.7 billion was pulled out of equities in the week to Wednesday, while major central banks showed they were intent to ease policies to support the weakening global economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in-line with market expectations on Wednesday but poured cold water on market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle sending global stocks lower.





