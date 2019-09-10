Bonds, Apple Event, Uber and Lyft Bill & Buy Ciena Stock - Free Lunch

On today's episode of Free Lunch at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into what's next for the Fed and increased corporate bond buying. The episode then takes a look at what to expect from Apple's AAPL highly anticipated event Tuesday.

Investors also need to pay attention to Aurora Cannabis ACB earnings, and a California bill that could shake up Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT . Free Lunch then closes with a look at why Ciena Corporation CIEN is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday after a solid run last week. Some of the worries likely stem from Friday's jobs report, which showed that U.S. employment growth slowed slightly in August. Nonetheless, the unemployment rate remained at 3.7% and continues to rest near 50-year lows.

Wall Street remains focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting. The European Central Bank's next interest rate move has also taken center stage.

Moving on, investors have taken more money out of stocks and put their money into bonds. Along with global safe-havens such as the 10-year U.S. Treasury, Wall Street has turned some of its attention to global corporate giants, such as Apple, Coca-Cola KO , and Deere DE .

On top of that, analysts expect Tim Cook and other Apple executives to debut three new iPhones and perhaps a new Apple Watch today. On top of that, investors want far more Apple TV+ details before the company launches its streaming TV service this fall, which hopes to challenge Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN .

Looking ahead, marijuana power Aurora Cannabis will release its Q4 results after the closing bell Wednesday. Meanwhile, investors need to watch what happens with a California bill that could hurt Uber and Lyft.

