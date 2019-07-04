Bond markets keep raising bar for central bankers

Reuters





By Swaha Pattanaik

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nothing is ever enough. Central bankers could be forgiven for feeling that way about bond markets, which are raising the bar ever higher for what they expect from monetary policymakers.

Investors are counting on more policy easing from the likes of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his ECB counterpart, be it Mario Draghi or his nominated successor, Christine Lagarde. That will come. But the scale and speed of the market moves means rate-setters will have to work hard to meet ever-rising expectations.

Not only are interest rate futures traders expecting Powell to cut rates at the end of July, but they see a 30% chance of a half percentage point reduction, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. And BNP Paribas strategists' models show that current German yields are consistent with either a decline in euro zone inflation to below 0.5% and extra ECB asset purchases of roughly 400 billion euros, or relatively stable inflation and purchases of 600 billion euros.

True, recent weak economic data, including purchasing managers' surveys earlier this week, argue for more easing. But central bankers don't usually rush to action. Now, particularly in the euro zone, they may have little choice.

Disappointing investors too much could trigger a potentially unsettling jump in bond yields. It would also push down market-based inflation expectations, which are already very low in the euro zone. And whichever central bank drags its heels more will see its currency rise, which will put downward pressure on inflation and hurt exports. However high the bars that markets are now setting, rate-setters will have to at least try to vault them.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield on July 4 fell to a record low, matching the European Central Bank's deposit rate of minus 0.4%. Other euro zone bond yields also declined, with those on Italian 10-year debt holding close to lows last seen in 2016.

- The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield on July 3 fell to 2.47%, the lowest since 2016. The decline meant that the entire U.S. government bond yield curve was below 2.5%, the upper band of the U.S. Federal Reserve's target range for its main policy rate.