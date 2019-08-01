Quantcast

Bombardier posts quarterly loss as rail division struggles

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, compared with a year-ago profit, as the Canadian plane and train maker wrestled with challenges in its key rail division.

The company posted a net loss of $36 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $70 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bombardier also reduced its adjusted core earnings forecast for the full year to a range of $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion, from $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion that it had forecast earlier.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Politics , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar