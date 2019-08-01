Bombardier posts loss, cuts profit forecast on rail division woes

Reuters





Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada'sBombardier Inc on Thursday reported a larger quarterly loss than analysts had expected, and lowered its full-year earnings forecast, as the company wrestled with challenges in its key rail division.

The plane and train maker posted a net loss of $36 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $70 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bombardier also reduced its adjusted core earnings forecast for the full year to a range of $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion, from its previous forecast of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion.

But the company continues to be dogged by a handful of rail contracts in its $34 billion backlog that generated a disappointing free cash flow result in 2018. The rail division is Bombardier's largest by revenue.

Bombardier had faced a cash crunch in 2015 after investing heavily to bring two new planes to market.

The company also lowered its full-year forecast for earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), a closely watched measure, in the rail division. Adjusted EBIT for 2019 is now expected at $700 million to $800 million, down from around $1 billion.

Adjusted EBIT margin was lowered to about 5% from 8%.

Earlier this year, the company said it would have to review whether it could still meet 2020 financial objectives, such as growing revenue to $20 billion.

Analysts were expecting a loss of $30 million, or 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

EBIT rose to $371 million for the quarter, helped by proceeds from the sale of the company's Q400 turboprop program.

Adjusted EBIT declined to $206 million in the second quarter, from $271 million a year earlier, but above analysts' average expectation of $204 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.