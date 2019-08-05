Quantcast

Bombardier consortium wins $4.5 bln monorail contract

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 5 (Reuters) - A consortium of Bombardier's rail division , Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors said on Monday it had won a contract to supply and operate two monorail lines in Egypt for $4.5 billion.

Bombardier Transportation's share of the contract will be$2.85 billion and the consortium will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of both lines for 30 years.

