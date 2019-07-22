Quantcast

Bolsonaro calls for tighter control of Brazil deforestation data

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday called for tighter control of official deforestation data, resuming attacks on government space research agency INPE, whose satellite imaging shows a jump in clearing of the Amazon rainforest this year.

Bolsonaro, who on Friday accused INPE of falsifying data, added that data should be shown first to a member of his cabinet before being disclosed publicly. Mid-July INPE data showed Amazon deforestation hitting the fastest pace in years, raising red flags for a trade deal with the European Union.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday called for tighter control of official deforestation data, resuming attacks on government space research agency INPE, whose satellite imaging shows a jump in clearing of the Amazon rainforest this year.

Bolsonaro, who on Friday accused INPE of falsifying data, added that data should be shown first to a member of his cabinet before being disclosed publicly. Mid-July INPE data showed Amazon deforestation hitting the fastest pace in years, raising red flags for a trade deal with the European Union.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar