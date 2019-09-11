Quantcast

BOKF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.81, changing hands as high as $81.00 per share. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: BOK Financial Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.96 per share, with $105.215 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.89.

