Reuters





TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said cutting interest rates further into negative territory is among the bank's policy options, according to an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.

Cutting rates "further into the negative zone is always an option," the newspaper quoted him as saying in the interview, held on Thursday.

Kuroda also said that there was a need for caution in light of unpredictable conditions overseas, particularly given on-going trade friction.