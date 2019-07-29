Quantcast

BOJ keeps policy steady, warns of easing if price goal threatened

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept its monetary settings steady on Tuesday but added language to its policy statement that it would ease "without hesitation" if the economy loses momentum for achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target.

As expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0%.

The BOJ also kept intact its forward guidance - or a pledge central banks make on future monetary policy - that commits to keeping current ultra-low interest rates "for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020."

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the decision.

In a quarterly review of its long-term projections, the BOJ cut its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020 to 1.0% from 1.1% previously.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar