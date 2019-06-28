BOJ hints at possible cut in long-term JGB buys, increase in shorter ones

Reuters





TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan hinted on Friday it could reduce its purchase of long-term bonds next month and increase buying in the shortest maturities instead, a move likely to reflect its frustration with falling long-term bond yields.

Long-term Japanese government bond yields plunged to three-year lows earlier this month, despite the BOJ's policy to keep the 10-year yield near zero percent, as global bond yields dropped on the prospects of U.S. rate cuts.

The 10-year yield fell to as low as minus 0.195 percent last week, its lowest level in almost three years, to the dismay of Japanese investors desperately seeking decent yields.

In practice, the central bank bought 200 billion yen worth in each of its three operations this month.

"The BOJ is hinting that it is ready to reduce buying based on its view that excessive flattening in the yield would cause big side-effects on pension funds and life insurers," said Shinji Ebihara, director of research at Barclays Securities.

A flatter yield curve is also seen hurting banks, which make money essentially by lending long-term while borrowing funds short-term at lower rates.

The BOJ said it would reduce the target amount of its three to five-year JGBs buying to 250 to 500 billion yen in July from 300 to 550 billion yen.

But it widened the target purchase band for one to three-year bonds to 250 to 500 billion yen in July, from 250 to 450 billion yen in June.

The 10-year JGB futures fell a little on the news although they quickly erased the losses.

The BOJ has been gradually reducing its bond purchases since 2017 as its holdings have edged near 50 percent of the entire market. But it has pledged to continue asset purchases as part of its massive stimulus programme.

The BOJ's monthly plan also said its first operation to buy 1-3, 3-5 and 10-25 year JGBs will be held next Wednesday.

($1 = 107.67 yen)