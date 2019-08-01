Quantcast

BOJ debated further easing if price outlook threatened -June minutes

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the possibility of further easing, with one board member saying the central bank must overcome deflation by keeping its stance of taking some kind of policy response if its price outlook comes under threat, minutes of the central bank's June 19-20 meeting showed on Friday.

The BOJ kept policy steady at the June meeting. At a subsequent meeting this week, the central bank stood pat but said it would ease "without hesitation" if a global slowdown threatens Japan's economic recovery.

