BOJ board debated room for easing - June meeting summary

OSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the feasibility of ramping up monetary stimulus at their meeting in June with one urging that "all policy measures" should be on the table, according to a summary of their opinions released on Friday.

"Amid changes in the external environment such as growing expectations for monetary easing in the United States and Europe, the BOJ also needs to strengthen monetary easing," one of the nine members consisting board was quoted as saying.

