Quantcast

BOJ board debated room for easing - June meeting summary

By Reuters

Reuters


OSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the feasibility of ramping up monetary stimulus at their meeting in June with one urging that "all policy measures" should be on the table, according to a summary of their opinions released on Friday.

"Amid changes in the external environment such as growing expectations for monetary easing in the United States and Europe, the BOJ also needs to strengthen monetary easing," one of the nine members consisting board was quoted as saying.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

OSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the feasibility of ramping up monetary stimulus at their meeting in June with one urging that "all policy measures" should be on the table, according to a summary of their opinions released on Friday.

"Amid changes in the external environment such as growing expectations for monetary easing in the United States and Europe, the BOJ also needs to strengthen monetary easing," one of the nine members consisting board was quoted as saying.





This article appears in: Politics , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar