Boise Cascade Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BCC

In trading on Friday, shares of Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.99, changing hands as high as $27.19 per share. Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.995 per share, with $47.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.12.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »