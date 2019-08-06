Boise Cascade (BCC) Surges: Stock Moves 5.9% Higher

Boise Cascade Company BCC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $25.75 to $28.04 in the past one-month time frame.





The upmove came after the company's second-quarter 2019 earnings trumped estimates.The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Boise Cascade currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Building Products - Wood industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



