BoE's Carney warns UK industries could become "uneconomic" in no-deal Brexit

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Friday that some major industries could become unviable if Britain leaves the European Union without striking a deal with the bloc.

"There are some very big industries in this country where that which is highly profitable becomes not profitable, becomes uneconomic," Carney said in an interview with BBC radio.

