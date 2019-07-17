Quantcast

Boeing to spend half of $100 mln fund to support 737 MAX crash victim families

By Reuters

July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday at least half of its $100 million fund for victims and communities affected by two deadly 737 MAX crashes would go directly to the families of those killed.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it would give $100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organizations to help families and communities affected by the crashes.

