Boeing lens refracts a Beijing dilemma

By Edward Hadas

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Imagine if Boeing had to face its problems with the 737 MAX 8 aircraft in China. In some ways, it doesn't require much of a mental stretch. Many things about the all-American plane-maker and military contractor would fit into the business world of the People's Republic.

In the negative column is what increasingly looks like the central factor behind the two fatal crashes of the now-grounded Boeing model. The 346 people who died in Indonesia and Kenya were victims of many interlocking errors - inadequately tested software, misleading training materials and a management team with confused priorities. Above all, however, the passengers and crew were left unprotected by the U.S. regulatory system.

The facts are not all in yet, but what is known points to a pattern of weakness at the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency gave Boeing, a $187 billion company, too much authority to self-regulate, was too keen to help speed the MAX 8's launch and, after the first crash, recklessly trusted management's assurances that nothing serious was wrong. Since then, Boeing has admitted no errors, stating only that, "we remain focused on our enduring values of safety, quality, and integrity in all that we do".

So far, so Chinese. Shoddy standards, inadequate regulation, noxious public-private interactions, defensive responses - these are hallmarks of Chinese building collapses, pollution disasters and more run-of-the-mill rule-breaking. There are, however, some Sino-American differences.

Bribes, for example, often contribute to Chinese regulatory neglect, but there is no suspicion of payoffs at Boeing or the FAA. On the other hand, Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg collected a $57 million pay package during the three years ending in 2018, the year of the first 737 MAX 8 crash. Legal incentives and personal gains can distort judgments almost as much as unlawful ones.

The biggest difference between the Boeing scandal and a comparable Chinese affair is publicity. There probably would have been little to none on the mainland, but Boeing could not hope to silence the small army of experts who questioned everything about the plane's design or competing media investigations into corporate shortcuts, regulatory underfunding and general neglect.

Thanks to the spread of this knowledge, both Boeing and the FAA are under pressure to do better. Although Muilenburg incomprehensibly has kept his titles, Boeing has taken a $4.9 billion charge and the FAA has pushed back recertification.

It would be different in China. In some ways, it might have been worse. Business leaders suspected of corruption are quietly whisked away for years, or executed. But with precious little investigative reporting and the government's firm grip on public opinion, including over social media, many bad actors can escape unscathed.

Conceivably, an autocratic government composed of saintly individuals dedicated to the common good could avoid these problems without relying on outsiders to keep them honest. In theory, the great leader and his minions would infallibly punish the guilty and straighten the crooked.

China's leader, Xi Jinping, says he wants the Chinese Communist Party to serve the nation in this way. He wrote in 2013, in praise of his own fledgling anti-corruption efforts, about the Party's "long-held traditions of linking theory with practice, maintaining close ties with the people, engaging in criticism and self-criticism, tenacity in work, pursuing the truth and being pragmatic".

Pragmatism is the only realistic part of the agenda. Xi's campaign has had some success, but few members of the Chinese power elite are anything like saintly. Without outside scrutiny, their bad sides are likely to flourish. Since Xi has tightened restrictions on all activity that is not Party-approved, there is less independent criticism than ever.

The Communist tradition of righteous rhetoric is particularly florid, but power is commonly misused, especially in poor countries. Indeed, when development economists complain about weak institutions in such nations, what they mean in concrete terms is that powerful people enforce rules which favour themselves and their friends at the expense of the common good.

These autocratic habits are such powerful brakes on modernisation that many of them have had to be broken for countries to get past middle-income status. For example, to achieve greater wealth South Korea installed a democratic government and allowed some political dissent and independent judicial pressure. The tiny city-state of Singapore is a rare exception.

The Chinese regime has been defying predictions of systemic collapse for almost four decades en route to building a $14 trillion economy. Xi thinks the People's Republic can continue its upward path of development. When he is not calling on Communist fervour to guarantee virtue, he invokes the Chinese tradition of Confucian ethics, which combine personal integrity with unflinching respect for authority.

Fortunately for defenders of open societies, Xi is unlikely to succeed. All Communist Party governments have valued political power far more than prosperity. As for Chinese ethics, Confucius was already complaining more than 2,500 years ago that they were better in the long distant days of the Duke of Zhou. For imperfect humans, a lively and probing civil society is more likely to keep aeroplanes in the sky than any variety of virtue-chasing.

