Boeing Company (BA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Boeing Company ( BA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $332.45, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BA was $332.45, representing a -25.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $446.01 and a 13.67% increase over the 52 week low of $292.47.

BA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ) and United Technologies Corporation ( UTX ). BA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.54. Zacks Investment Research reports BA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -74.93%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BA as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF ( DIA )
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )
  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )
  • Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS )
  • iShares Trust ( ITA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 12.85% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of BA at 8.72%.

