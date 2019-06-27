Boeing bonds widen on new 737 Max concerns

Reuters





By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, June 27 (IFR) - Boeing bonds moved as much as 17bp wider on Thursday following reports of a new defect in the troubled 737 MAX plane.

The company's stock fell as much as 4% this morning after the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the existence of a new flaw in the plane without elaborating on the nature of the problem.

The 2.8% 2024s, the most actively traded among Boeing bonds, were changing hands at T+71bp, 17bp wider to the levels seen the prior day.

Despite the volatility, Boeing has maintained its A2/A/A ratings and its bonds continue to trade largely in line or tighter than average Single A credit spreads of 94bp over Treasuries, according to ICE BAML data.

Boeing was forced to ground the 737 MAX jet worldwide earlier this year after two fatal plane crashes.

It's the world's most-sold commercial aircraft with 5,000 orders sitting in backlog valued at some US$500bn, according to Reuters.

More defects could further delay production and delivery of the aircraft.

"In our base case, we assume MAX deliveries resume at the beginning of Q4 with Boeing ramping to a delivery rate of 70-80 aircraft per month in early 2020," David Strauss, US aerospace and defense analyst for Barclays, wrote in a note.

"At this pace, we estimate that it will take 9-12 months to deliver the aircraft that have been build during the grounding period and for Boeing and the supply chain to be able to begin to move up in rate."

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics