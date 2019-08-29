Boeing (BA) Wins $500M Deal to Support Qatar's F-15 Program

The Boeing Company BA recently secured a contract for providing F-15QA aircrew and maintenance training to support the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QAEF). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
Valued at $500 million, the contract was awarded by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency/338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. The entire task will be carried out in St. Louis, Missouri.
A Brief Note on F-15
Boeing's F-15 Strike Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter aircraft. Its proven design is unbeatable in air-to-air combat, with more than 100 aerial combat victories.
What's Favoring Boeing?
With rising security threats across the globe, the developing economies like India, Qatar and a few more along with the developed nations like the United States and Europe are ramping up their arsenal. Being the largest jet maker, Boeing thus enjoys a smooth flow of contracts for military jets and associated training services. The latest contract win is a bright example to the same.
These contract wins are providing a significant boost to the company's defense business. Evidently, in second-quarter 2019, revenues at its defense segment - Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) - increased a solid 8% year over year to $6.61 billion.
Notably, the U.S. government's fiscal 2020 defense budget includes a spending provision of $57.7 billion on aircraft, a massive increase of 166% from the approved fiscal 2019 defense expenditure plan. As Boeing's key forte has been combat-proven aircraft, it has higher chances of winning military-jet related contracts from the Pentagon like the latest one.
Price Movement
In a year's time, shares of Boeing have gained about 3.8% compared with the industry 's 7.6% rise.
