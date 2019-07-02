Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $354.16, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 5.18% over the past month, trading in line with the Aerospace sector and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.48 billion, down 19.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.15 per share and revenue of $96.45 billion, which would represent changes of -11.62% and -4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% lower. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BA has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.42, so we one might conclude that BA is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.