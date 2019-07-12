Boeing (BA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $364.47, changing hands as high as $364.99 per share. Boeing Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BA's low point in its 52 week range is $292.4704 per share, with $446.01 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $364.65.
