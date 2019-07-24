Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y on Lower 737 Deliveries

The Boeing Company BA incurred adjusted loss of $5.82 per share for second-quarter 2019 against the year-ago quarter's earnings of $3.33. This year-over-year downside was primarily on account of the $4.9 billion charge in relation to the grounding of 737 Max jets and its delayed delivery.

Excluding the one-time impact of $8.74 per share related to 737 Max issues, the company posted earnings of $2.92 per share. This compares favorable with the Zacks Consensus Estimate o f earnings of $1.85.

Furthermore, the company incurred GAAP loss of $5.21 per share agains t earnings of $3.73 registered in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing's revenues amounted to $15.75 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.98 billion by 12.4%. The top line also plunged 35% from the year-ago quarter's figure of $24.26 billion. This decline was primarily on account of lower 737 deliveries.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of second-quarter 2019 slipped to $474 billion from $487 billion at the end of first-quarter 2019.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment decreased 66% to $4.7 billion on account of lower 737 deliveries and a charge related to the 737 Max grounding. The segment incurred operating expenses of $5 billion against operating income of $1.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 90 commercial planes during the quarter under review, down 54%.

Backlog for this segment remains healthy with over 5,500 airplanes valued at $390 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment witnessed an 8% year-over-year improvement in revenues to $6.61 billion in the second quarter. The uptick was driven by higher volume across derivative aircraft, satellites, and weapons. Meanwhile, operating margin in the quarter expanded 850 basis points (bps) year over year to 14.7% on account of a gain on sale of property and lower cost growth on the KC-46 Tanker program.

Backlog at BDS was $64 billion, 31% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment improved 11% to $4.54 billion backed by higher volume for international government services including the acquisition of KLX Aerospace. Moreover, operating margin expanded 40 bps year over year to 15.1%.

Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segmen t report ed quarterly revenues of $75 million compared with $72 million registered in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, operating earnings summed $37 million, up from $24 million registered in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of second-quarter 2019, BCC's portfolio balance was $2.3 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $9.17 billion, and short-term and other investments of $0.44 billion. At the end of 2018, the company had $7.64 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $0.93 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $14.86 billion at the end of the reported quarter, up from $10.66 billion at 2018 end.

Boeing generated $2.20 billion of operating cash flow at the end of the second quarter, down 71.9% year over year. Free cash outflow totaled $1.01 billion at second-quarter 2019 end compared with $4.34 billion at the end of second-quarter 2018.

Guidance

Due to the uncertainty regarding the timing and conditions related to the 737 MAX fleet's return to service, Boeing has once again refrained from issuing its guidance for now.

Zacks Rank

Recent Defense Releases

Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of 93 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 9.4%. The bottom line also increased 6.9% from 87 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 6.8%. The bottom line also improved 25.3% from the prior-year quarter's 75 cents.

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $5 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 by 5.5%. The bottom line also improved 23.5% from $4.05 registered in the year-ago quarter.

