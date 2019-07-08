Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $351.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 24, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect BA to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.48 billion, down 19.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $96.45 billion, which would represent changes of -13.12% and -4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.66% lower. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note BA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.76.

Investors should also note that BA has a PEG ratio of 2.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.