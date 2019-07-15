BoE still watchful on CLOs

Reuters





LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - Investors holding investment grade CLO paper would not suffer losses in a market stress as bad as the financial crisis, according to the Bank of England, but any effect on loan prices and corporate borrowing remains unclear.

The BoE said in its July Financial Stability Report, published last week, that it would take a loss rate more than twice as severe as the financial crisis for Triple A tranches to incur losses.

The report notes that increased subordination means senior CLO tranches now have more protection than before the crisis. But sub-investment grade and equity positions could suffer deeper losses than previously, because of lower lending standards on the underlying leveraged loans.

And senior investors "could still experience sizable mark-to-market losses on CLO holdings."

For bank buyers, if a CLO tranche is downgraded even without incurring any losses, that downgrade could expose investors to a potential increase in capital holdings, the report says.

Non-bank investors hold around 40% of the global leveraged loan market, the report says, and a quarter of those investments are through CLOs.

"ut the extent to which they can absorb losses in a stress, without affecting market prices, remains unclear."

And one change from pre-crisis is that open-ended funds, which were estimated to have held less than US$20bn of leveraged loans in 2007, now hold around US$250bn.

"It is unclear how quickly these loans could be sold in a period of stress, without affecting market prices, meaning some funds could face liquidity mismatch," the report says.

"As a result, large-scale redemptions from open-ended funds could amplify price falls."

In theory the high-yield corporate market could take over from the loan market in that scenario, but the report says high-yield may not be liquid enough to meet that demand from borrowers - particularly if economic shock results in large amounts of Triple B bonds getting downgraded to below investment grade.

The Bank of England's 2018 stress test measured UK banks' resilience to losses on leveraged loans - which they are exposed to as originators but also through CLO warehousing and credit facilities to firms investing in leveraged business. Aggregate losses totalled £9.1bn.

"UK banks only account for around 3% of the total leveraged loan market, and less than 1% of the global stock of CLOs," the report says.