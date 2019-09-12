BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. ( LEO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that LEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.49, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEO was $8.49, representing a -2.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.75 and a 21.11% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

