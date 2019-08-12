BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. ( LEO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that LEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.58, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEO was $8.58, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.75 and a 22.4% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

