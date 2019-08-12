BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. ( DMF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that DMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.88, the dividend yield is 4.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMF was $8.88, representing a -5.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.36 and a 18.88% increase over the 52 week low of $7.47.

