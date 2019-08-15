BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc ( DMB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that DMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.32, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMB was $14.32, representing a -4.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.05 and a 22.39% increase over the 52 week low of $11.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.