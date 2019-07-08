BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund ( DHF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.09, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHF was $3.09, representing a -5.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.26 and a 21.18% increase over the 52 week low of $2.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.