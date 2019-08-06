BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund ( DHF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that DHF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.08, the dividend yield is 8.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHF was $3.08, representing a -5.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.26 and a 20.78% increase over the 52 week low of $2.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.