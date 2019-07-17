BNY Mellon (BK) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Decline

Have you been eager to see how The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK performed in Q2 in comparison with the market expectations? Let's quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based financial services company's earnings release this morning:





BNY Mellon came out with earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The figure was down 1.9% from the prior year quarter.Results benefited from lower expenses and growth in AUM.You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for BNY Mellon depicted a bearish trend prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents declined 2.1% over the last 30 days.BNY Mellon has a decen t earnings surprise history. The company delivered positive surprises in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 1.9%.

Revenues Higher-than-Expected



BNY Mellon posted total revenues (GAAP basis) (excluding income from consolidated investment management funds) of $3.91 billion, which decreased nearly 5.1% year over year. The figure marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90 billion.



Key Statistics

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $8 million

Assets under custody and/or administration grew 6% year over year

Repurchased 15.3 million common shares for $750 million during the quarter

What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for BNY Mellon. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



Check back later for our full write up on this BNY Mellon earnings report!



